Roger E. Kelly, 69, Maryville, died Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at his home.

He was born January 19, 1955, in Maryville, to Edward Eugene “Gene” and

Helen Loriane Fannon Kelly. He was a 1973 graduate of Maryville R-II High School.

On August 4, 1973, he married Debbie Bolich. They divorced in 1996.

Mr. Kelly was a lifetime resident of Maryville making his career at Eveready Battery.

Services will be held 11 am, Friday, August 23 at Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.