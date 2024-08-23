Vincent “Bo” Scott, 77, Maryville, died Sunday, August 18, 2024, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

He was born on November 11, 1946, in Effingham, IL, to MaryAnn and Haston Burch. He was a graduate of North Nodaway High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Mr. Scott spent most of his earlier life working on his parents farm. He worked for Peve Fertilizer for many years, was employed with Community Services as head of HUD and weatherization, and worked as a supervisor at Kawasaki until his retirement.

Services will be at 10 am, Saturday, August 24 at Price Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, August 23 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.