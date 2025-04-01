At the March 19 North Nodaway Board of Education meeting, Cody Jenkins was selected to be the 2025-26 middle school and high school principal.

Jenkins has spent the last five years at NN as the seven through 12th grade physical education teacher. He’s also served as the district athletic/activity director, high school boys basketball and baseball head coach, and the high school boys and girls track head coach. He has taught at Buchanan County R-4 in DeKalb and Pattonsburg R-II school districts.

“I am committed to continuing the strong relationships I have built in this district over the past five years,” Jenkins said. “I want parents to know I wholeheartedly believe in the district’s mission of ‘preparing productive citizens who are college- and career-ready.’ My goal is to keep pushing this district forward in a positive way; not only in the classroom but also in extracurricular activities and in shaping life lessons that extend beyond school. I’m excited to work with our current administration team, our board, and the wonderful staff we have at the school for our kids. They do a tremendous job and I believe it will only continue.”

NN Superintendent Chris Turpin said, “I completely trust Cody and know that he will seek out assistance when needed from people he has developed network associations with and myself and Mrs. Townsend.”