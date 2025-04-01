Downtown Maryville held its annual stakeholders meeting March 18 at Rose Hill Acres Event Center, recapping the organization’s accomplishments in 2024, highlighting plans for 2025 and recognizing three exceptional volunteers for their contributions to the community.

Awards given out by Downtown Maryville are based on similar award categories offered by Missouri Main Street Connection and Main Street America, of which Downtown Maryville is an affiliate member.

Downtown Maryville Shooting Star Award

Doug Seipel received the Shooting Star Award for stepping up as a new volunteer before Fall into Fun. He brought fresh ideas, worked diligently to implement them and consistently showed up to support the organization.

Downtown Maryville Ambassador Award

Dr. Benjamin Blackford, chair of the business department at Northwest Missouri State University, was honored as the Downtown Maryville Ambassador for his leadership and commitment to supporting the economic vitality committee. His efforts, alongside graduate students, have been instrumental in major data collection projects shaping the future of downtown.

Downtown Champion Award

Stephanie Campbell was awarded the Downtown Champion Award for her unwavering commitment to revitalizing Downtown Maryville. As a business owner, property developer and mentor, she has played a vital role in restoring downtown properties, securing grants, enhancing public spaces and advocating for local businesses at the state level.