Auditions for “The Real Aladdin, Jr.” will be held starting at 2 pm, Saturday, January 6 at The Rose Theatre, 120 West Third Street, Maryville.

This is for youth from fourth through eighth grade. If youth attended pre-auditions in December, they will receive a text or email with their personal audition slot on January 6.

For others who are interested, schedule an audition with Director Scott Lance at 660.528.0440. Bring your choice of a song for try-outs. Be prepared to read a selected scene from the play and learn a short dance routine.

After their audition, they will need to stay to try-out with others for selected roles. There will be a $40 activity fee for each participant.

Performances are slated for March 7 – 10.

“The Rose Theatre received a Missouri Arts Council grant to produce “Aladdin, Jr.” and we are excited about the challenge,” Nina Dewhirst, theatre coordinator said.

For more information, contact Lance at 660.528.0440.