Betty Jean Wilson, 90, Stanberry, died Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at her home.

She was born August 6, 1933, in Pickering, to Irvin Lloyd and Lois Pearl Harvey Treese.

On September 18, 1951, she married Burton Wilson in Fayette. He preceded her in death May 19, 2022.

Mrs. Wilson worked as a registered nurse for Albany Hospital, Pineview Manor and for Dr. Carlin’s office in Stanberry for many years.

She was a member of the First Christian Church in Stanberry, where she played the piano.

Memorial services were held at 11 am, Wednesday, January 3, at the First Christian Church, Stanberry. Inurnment was in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, and/or Stanberry Senior Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.