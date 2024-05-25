On 05-25-2024, at approximately 10:58 in the morning, a Maryville Mozingo Lake employee was performing routine maintenance in a remote area of the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park in Maryville, Missouri.

The employee discovered the body of a newly born infant, deceased and called the Northwest Regional Communication Center. A Maryville Police Officer was able to respond and immediately secured the location.

This is an active investigation into the cause of death of the infant. The Maryville Police Department is asking anyone with information to please come forward and provide that information as soon as possible. Contact the Maryville Police Department at 660-562-3209. Maryville