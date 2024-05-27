Hy-Vee is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors May Business of the Month.

Located at 1217 South Main Street, Hy-Vee offers groceries and a wide variety of specialty departments such as bakery, floral, pharmacy, market grille, wine and spirits, and lawn and garden.

As stated on its nomination, Hy-Vee staff is helpful, friendly, and leadership is always seen pitching in to do what needs done. It is an excellent example of servant leadership, where department heads and the store director model the customer service and team approach expected of all workers.

Recently, the store was complimented on social media, “I was at Maryville Hy-Vee today at 1 pm. I saw Nate bringing in carts the entire 45 minutes I was there. Talk about a true example of leadership!! Not a lot of them get in there and do the “dirty work!” I was very impressed!”

The Hy-Vee grocery is open 5 am to 1 am daily; special department hours vary. Special services include same day delivery, plastic bag recycling and dry cleaning access. It is a valued Chamber member and contributes to countless community events.

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

All nominations must be submitted on the business of the month nomination form accessible through or posted at area businesses or by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.

When nominating a business, individuals should keep the following criteria in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, friendly and helpful staff; social responsibility shown by involvement in local activities; and civic engagement by encouraging staff to volunteer, long term commitment to local economic growth, proactive hiring standards for community members, and commitment to educational excellence.