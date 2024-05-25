Robert Martin Hull, 92, Maryville, died Monday, May 20, 2024, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born December 8, 1931, in Lincoln Township, to Joseph Edwin and Zelma Darlene Ecker Hull. He grew up in Northboro, IA and Clarinda, IA, graduating from Clarinda High School in 1949. He attended Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, Maryville for two years before entering the US Air Force.

On September 6, 1959, he married LaVonne Roberts at the First Christian Church, Maryville.

Mr. Hull was co-owner of Hull and Scott in Maryville and was also a longtime farmer in the area.

He began flying airplanes at age 17 and held his private pilot’s license until he was 84 years old. He was a member of the Maryville Flying Club and a member of the 102 Valley Road Riders Motorcycle Club.

