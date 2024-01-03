Be Better By Beemer, BBBB, donated a $5,000 check to the North Star Advocacy Center at a donation presentation December 22 at Beemer’s Muffler Center.

BBBB is an organization run by James and Johnna Beemer, and Dakota and Brittany Beemer. They host various events each year and donate proceeds toward different organizations in Northwest Missouri. This past May, BBBB hosted the Northwest Showdown, which included a truck and tractor pull at night and truck and side-by-side show during the day. They plan on hosting the same event with additional events this coming year with a date to be announced soon.

BBBB chose to donate to the North Star Advocacy Center as one of this year’s recipients, because they provide services in the community that are needed for both women and children. They have donated to the center in recent years as well. BBBB believes the donations will help the center continue to provide the services they currently do.

North Star provides free, confidential services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Atchison, Gentry, Nodaway, Holt and Worth Counties.