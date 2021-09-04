Matt and Natalie Yaple and family of Maryville were among the families honored during the 62nd annual Missouri Farm Family Day, August 16 at the Missouri State Fair.

The Yaple family was selected as the Nodaway County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Nodaway County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes MaKayla, Emily and Hayden.

Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.