The fourth annual donation drive through Baylee’s Blessings was presented by the Hilsabeck family, February 5 to the New Nodaway Humane Society Animal Shelter. Animal Shelter Director Wendy Combs accepts multiple supplies and $2,109 from Baylee’s sister, Malainee Montgomery, father, Grady Hilsabeck and mother, Lisa Hilsabeck who is holding a photo of Baylee.

Friends and family have supported the Baylee’s Blessings fundraiser and this year the family added the St. Francis Foundation Mental Health Gala and currently have donated over $3,000 in Baylee’s memory.

The shelter’s animal population is lower than normal with the additional adoptions because of the COVID-19 quarantines. There are currently 22 dogs and 17 cats available for adoption.