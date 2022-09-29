Wilma Grimm Bayless, 94, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her son’s home.

She was born April 1, 1928, in the village of Heidelberg, Germany on the banks of the Neckar River, to Jacob Grimm and Anna “Annie” Katharina Bonte Grimm.

During the American occupation after WWII, she met William Bayless, a soldier in the US Army Air Force. They married and returned to the United States.

Mrs. Bayless worked at the Elmo Osteopathic Hospital for 45 years until Dr. Ford retired.

Services were Thursday, September 29 at the Elmo United Methodist Church. Burial was in LaMar Cemetery, Elmo.

