Cleanne Sue Schieber, 80, Iowa City, IA, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her home.

She was born on December 13, 1941, in Oregon, MO, to Doyle and Maxine Mercer Ferguson. She received her bachelor of science from Northwest Missouri State University.

On August 10, 1963, she married Frederick “Tony” Schieber in Conception Jct. They moved to Iowa City in 1965 and have lived there since.

Mrs. Schieber was a substitute teacher and also coached the Regina High School Swim team for 10 years, including two undefeated seasons.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, September 27 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Iowa City. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, October 15 at St. Columba Catholic Church in Conception Jct, followed by burial at St. Columba Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Iowa City and Iowa City Hospice.

Online condolences may be left for the family at lensingfuneral.com.