Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/22/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Caterer’s liquor license to Countryside Cinema, LLC, The Hangar; invoices to MTE for supplies/equipment; J&S Cleaning services for labor; Devnet for quarterly software.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: #81252-81276.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Beemer Muffler for repair to Unit #705.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: letter of resignation from Christie Matthews-Allen from the assessor’s office.

Patton informed the commission that Julia Schmitz had called in and accepted the appointment to the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees for a two-year term. A call was put in to Sherri Kinsella who agreed to serve a one-year term. Applications are still being taken for the final one-year term.

Walker delivered requested documents to Amy Dowis, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, regarding the Reconnecting Communities Grant information requested. Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, and Walk took pictures of the bridge sites for the grant. Pictures of the following bridges were taken and shared with Dowis: Bridge #782, Hughes Township; #805, Monroe Township; #576, Polk Township; #657, Jefferson Township and #1013, Washington Township.

Walker delivered the applications of the five appointed board seats for Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees to Judge Robert Rice. Rice will make contact with the new board members in the future to set up the first meeting.

A second message was left and an email sent to Russ Hitz of JNR Adjustment Company regarding Claim #P-319787 with CenturyLink. In the afternoon, the commission spoke with Hitz to discuss the incident. Hitz requested a liability dispute be drafted and emailed to him in response to the claim.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Human Resources Director Tammy Carter, notified the commission that she had scheduled the annual flu-clinic at 1 pm, October 27. This will be held in the conference room at the county Administration Center.

Collector/Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins, reported to the commission on a property that has been on the tax sale for the last seven years. In situations like this, the current policy of the collector is to offer the property to the city it is located within first. For this property, located in the City of Hopkins, the city is interested in the property. Jenkins plans to ask the City of Hopkins to pay the advertising fees spent over the last seven years and turn the property over.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 9/29/2022.