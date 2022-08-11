Wilda Jean Campbell, 94, Maryville, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born November 2, 1927, in Rea, to William Edward and Jeanette Eliza Morriss Beattie. She had lived in the Bolckow and Cawood areas. She had graduated from Northwest Missouri State Teacher College in Maryville with a degree in elementary education.

On April 20, 1947, she married Robert E. Campbell. He preceded her in death on September 24, 2009.

Funeral services were Tuesday, August 9 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Bolckow Cemetery, Bolckow.

Memorials are suggested to the Bolckow Christian Church.

