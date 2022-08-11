Allen Buholt, 89, Maryville, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

He was born September 7, 1932, in Ravenwood, to Charles and Louie Harris Buholt. He was a 1950 graduate of Ravenwood High School.

On March 15, 1952, he married Arlene Riley Buholt in Ravenwood.

Mr. Buholt served in the Missouri National Guard. He had worked for Phillips 66 Service Station in Ravenwood and later with CO-OP, retiring from MFA.

Services were Tuesday, August 9 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Mosaic Hospice of Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.