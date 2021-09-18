Lou White submitted a list of questions and was given time at the September 9 Skidmore City Council meeting.

White expressed her concerns and answers were given to her from the city council members, city attorney and city clerk.

City Attorney Miles Figg said resident, Rick Stanton, had filed an appeal on one issue under the original 2018 ordinance violation. This necessitated the council going into closed session at the end of the meeting.

Figg also looked at the documentation for the repairs at the Depot Museum and at the museum. He said there was no way to force the contractor to complete the work, since the city had paid for work competed.

Four citations for ordinance violations have been issued with more to come.

The three bids for demolishing two houses in Skidmore was once again tabled after new resident RL Tackett offered to tear down one of the houses in exchange for the property. It is by a house that he and his fiance. Courtney Jefferson, plans to buy.

Skidmore has received $25,929.45 from the American Rescue Act. The city plans to use the money on the water meter project.

Representatives from USA Bluebook spoke to the meeting via Zoom about the choices available with their line of water meters.

A generator grant is available from SEMA, where the city would pay 25 percent. There are three generators approved by SEMA and the city would place it at Newton Hall for emergency shelter.

City Clerk Meagan Morrow has requested an assistant city clerk be hired. She expressed concerns with Mayor Robert Manning’s recent illness and something happening to her there wouldn’t be anyone to run city hall.

To qualify for the sewer project grant an audit will be conducted on the 2020-21 financial reports.

Missouri primacy fees will increase to $5.28 from $3.24 on the water bills starting January 1, 2022. This amount is billed once per year.