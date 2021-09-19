The 2021-2022 United Way of Nodaway County annual campaign officially began September 1 with a monetary goal of $76,000.

The funds will be used to help benefit the following nine Nodaway County partner agencies: The Ministry Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, Nodaway County Community Building, Nodaway County School Nurses, Nodaway County 4-H Council, Nodaway County Senior Center, Health Emergency Lifeline Program, Lettuce Dream and Community Services, Inc.

“Due to COVID-19, many of our partner agencies are really struggling this year because it’s been much harder to raise the funds needed for these organizations to survive. It’s more important than ever to support our local organizations. United Way of Nodaway County is an easy way to donate to several different local organizations with just one donation. And the best part, all the funds raised by United Way of Nodaway County stay right here in Nodaway County,” said Tiffany Whipple, United Way of Nodaway County secretary/treasurer.

The first event for the campaign will be a freewill donation spaghetti luncheon, drive-through style from 11 am to 1 pm, Sunday, October 24 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. First Street, Maryville.

Campaign flyers will hit Nodaway County mailboxes during the week of September 20 and will include pledge cards. Donors may pledge or contribute funds by sending payment to PO Box 164, Maryville, MO 64468 or online at nodawayunited.org.