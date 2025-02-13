Laurel Weldon Dowden, 90, Bartlesville, OK, died Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

He was born September 10, 1934, on a farm near Orrsburg, Nodaway County, in the Harmony Community, to Franklin and Lucile Dowden.

He graduated from Maryville High School in 1952. He majored in chemistry and mathematics at Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, Maryville, graduating in 1956. He was a member of Sigma Tau Fraternity and played on both the basketball and track teams for the Bearcats.

On June 1, 1956, he married Betty Louise Owens at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville.

Mr. Dowden served in the Missouri National Guard for eight years reaching the rank of sergeant. He began working at Phillips Petroleum in Borger, TX. His career took him to Beatrice, NE, Seabrook, TX, Streamwood IL, then back to Borger. He retired as the head of corporate safety for Phillips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville, OK.

Mr. Weldon’s body has been cremated. Burial will be in Hopkins Cemetery. There will be no services.