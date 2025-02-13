Gerald O. “Boots” Friend, 86, Maryville, formerly of Sheridan, died Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Village Care Center in Maryville.

He was born August 23, 1938, in Centralia, OK, to William and Mable Cassingham Friend.

Mr. Friend served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1958 with the 187th Tank Division. He was a truck driver for over 25 years. He enjoyed farming and fishing.

Mr. Friend’s body has been cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

