Karl Bernhard Wolbert, 85, Maryville, died Thursday, February 6, 2025, at the KU Med Center, Kansas City, KS.

He was born July 15, 1939, in Leer, Germany to Anton and Johanna Pieper Wolbert. He came to the United States in 1961.

In 1963, he married Edeltraud “Trudy” Himmer. She preceded him in death after 58 years of marriage.

Mr. Wolbert worked in construction most of his life starting with Midwest Precast before starting his own construction business and later owning and operating Swede Redi-Mix in Maryville.

Mr. Wolbert’s body was cremated. A parish and family memorial prayer service will be held at St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church at 11 am, Saturday, February 15. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Please join the family in the Parish Hall following the service for dinner and to share stories.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.