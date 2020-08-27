Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 46 individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The fourth death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-19 was reported; the individual was a female between 80-89 years of age.

 430 confirmed cases

 204 active cases

 222 released from isolation

 15 total hospitalizations

 5 current hospitalizations

 4 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 18 females and 3 males between 10-19 years of age

 8 females and 15 males between 20-29 years of age

 1 male between 30-39 years of age

 1 female between 60-69 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.