On August 17, the Maryville Park and Recreation board studied the calendar to determine when fall programming would have to be ignited to allow the public to participate.

The board voted by consensus to continue to plan on implementing team and class programs as well as plan for the annual Christmas Vendor Fair in mid-November.

MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield quizzed the board on their thoughts about the continuation of programming with the threat of COVID-19 potentially altering or closing events down. The board echoed each other with their input to cautiously continue to plan and implement many programs including the vendor fair.

Stubblefield reported revenues were down around $3,000 in July in comparison to July 2019. He noted $2,984 was received from Nodaway County’s CARES Act funding. He prepared the board that the possibility of accessing reserves at years end, September 30, is a real possibility. However he also noted sales tax revenue is staying positive.

He also noted he had met with the firm preparing the new master plan and after receiving over 500 surveys, the final plan will debut at a Community Open House from 5:30 to 7 pm, Wednesday, September 16 at the Beal Park shelter.

Reports from staff included:

• Summer camps saw an average of 15 children each week, sizzling hoops, youth baseball and sand volleyball ended recently. The volleyball participants and a men’s softball league are looking at more possible events this fall.

• Pool attendance numbers are about half of 2019 and attendees are appreciative of the additional cleaning that is provided. The last day the pool will be open will be August 23 and the New Nodaway Humane Society will not be having a Paws at the Pool this year.

• The community center’s personnel situation is good currently, class numbers are lower than in 2019. More individuals, especially Northwest students are signing up for membership.

• Personnel are keeping the playgrounds’ equipment and shelter tables clean. The downtown pocket park is being mowed. The Thomson Splash n Play is progressing with a few items still being added including the mechanical building to be built. The possible opening to be later this fall.