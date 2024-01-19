The West Nodaway School District has hired Carrie Livengood as the 2024-25 high school principal.

Livengood grew up in Clearmont and graduated from West Nodaway in 1998. She attended Northwest Missouri State University and received a bachelor of science in psychology and family studies. Her other education credentials include a masters of arts in teaching of middle school math from University of Central Missouri and an education specialist in K-12 administration from Northwest.

She has 19 years of educational experience: 11 years in the classroom as a junior high and high school math teacher and eight years in administration. She is currently teaching middle school math in the Craig School District.

“My love of education began at West Nodaway so I’m very excited, and grateful, to have the opportunity to continue my career there,” Livengood said. “Building positive relationships and establishing trust within the school community will be my priority as I transition back into the West Nodaway school district. My role in providing high expectations and consistency will be essential in maintaining the positive culture that has been established by the current leadership.

“West Nodaway is a strong district that provides many opportunities for their students and I’m very honored to get to be a part of that,” Livengood concluded.

“We are very pleased that Mrs. Livengood will be joining our staff at West Nodaway,” West Nodaway Superintendent Mitch Barnes said. “She brings a wealth of experience to the high school principal position and we are looking forward to the contributions she will make to our learning community.”