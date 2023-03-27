Virginia Lee Piveral, 92, Maryville, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born January 27, 1931, in Maryville, to Hershel and Virginia Shelton Collins. She was a 1949 graduate of Bolckow High School.

On May 6, 1949, she married Robert E. Piveral in Maryville. He preceded her in death on January 31, 1990.

Mrs. Piveral worked as a housekeeper but primarily was a homemaker for her family.

Services were Tuesday, March 21 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Maryville Garden Club or a charity of your choice.

