Dennis Russell VanGundy, 76, Maryville, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

He was born on November 20, 1946, in Maryville to Russell and Rita Cleopha Tobin VanGundy. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1965, and was a lifelong resident of the area.

On April 29, 1967, he married Rita Jane Coulter, at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Maryville. They later divorced.

Mr. VanGundy served his country in the US Navy. He worked for 43 years with St. Joseph Light and Power, then Aquila, and then with Empire Power and Gas. He retired in 2015.

Mr. VanGundy’s body has been cremated. Memorial graveside services and burial were Thursday, March 23 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials can be made to the Maryville Mosaic Cancer Center.

