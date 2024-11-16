Victor Raymond Ury, the oldest son of Virginia Lee Lorious and Raymond Clair Ury, passed away at the age of 81. He was born on July 20, 1943 in Kansas City.

He graduated from Maryville R-II High School in 1962 and attended Gard Business School in St. Joseph. His professional life was spent in the trucking industry until he retired from Yellow Freight System, St. Joseph.

At age 9, Vic contracted polio and spent a year in the hospital, but he never let that slow him down. As a young man, he played semi-pro wheelchair basketball for Anchor Serum Company and flew all over the US to play other teams.

Always quick to laugh and hand you a beer, Vic was always delighted to see you. A professional at sitting outside and visiting. He loved his cars, making model airplanes and trains, and his family.

Vic was funny, spunky, and caring. There will be a hole in the heart of anyone who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Myers Ury of the home; daughter, Tina Ury Johnson of Republic; son Jeff Ury (Kerry) of Urbandale, IA and brother, Gary Ury (Connie) of Maryville; grandson, Nicholas Johnson; granddaughters, Kaitlyn Ury, Jocelyn Ury and Megan Kinzey (Connor) and great grandson, Hendrix Kinzey.

Farewell services were Monday, November 11, at the Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online guest book and obituary at meierhoffer.com.