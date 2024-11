For the 2024 Ravenwood Winter Festival the Christmas Light Contest “Let’s Light Up Ravenwood” sign up is underway until Saturday, November 23 by texting or calling 660.254.1460.

There is no entry fee and entrants must live in Jackson Township. There are five categories: traditional, Clark Griswold, The Reason for the Season, most inflatables and judge’s favorite. The winner of each category will be awarded $100. Judging will take place on Saturday, November 30.