Marlin James Kinman, Ravenwood, passed away at Hospice House in Kansas City after suffering a massive stroke. Marlin was born May 21, 1947, to James Galen and Esta Jean Birkenholz Kinman at Maryville.

Marlin was a 1967 graduate of Northeast Nodaway High School, 1971 graduate of Central Methodist University with a Bachelor of Music Education degree, and a 1974 graduate

of Northwest Missouri State University with a Masters in Secondary School Administration degree. Marlin began his teaching and administration career at South Nodaway Schools, 13 years, in 1971 and retired from education at Northeast Nodaway Schools, 19 years, on June 2003 after 32 years of service to public education. Since then, he obtained his Missouri Funeral Director’s License and has been employed by Price Funeral Home, Inc., Maryville.

On August 14, 1978, he married Trudy McNulty Dowling, and they had two sons, Monty Jay and Miles Justin. The family resided on the family farm where Marlin was born. His varied interests included his boys, family, horses, cattle, gardening, flowers, music, mowing the lawn, neighbors and community involvement.

Marlin was a member of the Ravenwood United Methodist Church where he served as organist. He also served as substitute organist for the Maryville First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church, and the Maryville United Methodist Church, as well as playing and singing for funerals and weddings through the year. He was currently the pianist at the Parnell Methodist Church.

Marlin is survived by his wife, Trudy; son, Monty (Breanna) Kinman, Savannah; son, Miles (Erin) Kinman, Dexter, Iowa; sister, Marilyn (Don) Buhman; Ravenwood; aunt, Mary Marshall, Red Oak, IA; granddaughters, Addilyn Kinman and Taylor Kinman, Savannah; nieces, Madeline (Brian) Watkins and Beverly (Jeremy) Dunn; and other family, friends, neighbors, former students and co-workers.

Marlin loved singing with the Nodaway County Choral. These talented musicians will be singing his favorite song, “The First Noel,” during the visitation. His activities include Nodaway County 4-H Council, Habitat for Humanity, Nodaway County Health Department, Maryville Optimist Club, Missouri Retired Teachers Association, Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals, local Community Teachers Associations at South Nodaway and Northeast Nodaway, Nodaway County Association of Retired School Personnel, MRTA Community Service Chair and Association of Group Homes.

Mr. Kinman received the Outstanding Administrators Award from Missouri State Teachers Association in 2003 and the Missouri State Vocational Placement Association in 2001. In 2009, Marlin received the Outstanding Retired Education Award for Region 1 of Missouri Retired Teachers Association.

A lifetime member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, a National Fraternity for Men in Music, Mr. Kinman loved his visits back to Central Methodist College, Fayette.

Funeral services will be 10 am, Friday, November 15 at the First United Methodist Church of Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Burial will be in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, November 14 at the First United Methodist Church of Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Marlin Kinman Scholarship Fund in care of Price Funeral Home, 120 East First, Maryville, MO 64468.

During the visitation and funeral, there will be a box of ties, and Marlin would be honored for people to take a tie in his remembrance. There will be a lunch back at the basement of the United Met