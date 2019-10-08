The Veterans Yoga Project will be presented from October 18 to 20 at the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

The event, slated for 5 to 8:30 pm, Friday, 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday, and 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, will be held in the multipurpose building in the youth camp area at the park.

Registration should be done online at veteransyogaproject.org under the resources tab. Early registration fee until October 18 is $375 while the standard registration is $425. Scholarships are available to active military and veterans.

The Veterans Yoga Project is a mindful resilience training for trauma recovery for veterans, as well as yoga teachers and healthcare professionals. Mindful resilience is a collection of mind-body practices, including breathing, meditation, mindful movement, guided rest and gratitude. With these tools, an individual can breathe easy, focus clearly, move freely, rest deeply and remember what is working in the individual’s life.

This proven, mindful approach to yoga allows veterans and others to deal with post-traumatic stress (PTSD) and other trauma-related psychological difficulties. It is evidence-informed, meaning the practices are adapted from clinical and neuro-scientific knowledge about PTSD and its treatment. It is clinically-tested and developed from feedback of hundreds of veterans and active-duty service members receiving treatment at residential and outpatient treatment programs.

The Veterans Yoga Project training consists of a balance of practice and lectures with discussion times. The yoga teacher who will guide the participants during this training is Dr. Daniel J. Libby, a licensed clinical psychologist.