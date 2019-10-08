World League Wrestling is hosting The Harley Race Memorial Wrestling Event on October 19 at the West Nodaway High School gymnasium in Burlington Jct.

The World League Wrestling is paying tribute to its creator and father, Harley Race.

The eight-time NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion, WWE Hall of Fame member and Nodaway County native Harley Race created World League Wrestling in 1999 as a way for him to stay involved in the sport he loved, but also as a way to continue to provide wrestling for fans that supported him and his peers for decades.

After Race’s death on August 1, the group felt the need to host an event that would allow fans and professional wrestlers alike to pay tribute and enjoy watching professional wrestling.

Leland Race, son of Harley Race, will be in action that night.

“This event is special to me, to the wrestlers of WLW, and I hope that the fans think it is as special as we do,” Leland Race said. “We are doing this as our way to pay tribute to the man that gave his life for professional wrestling. We are looking forward to doing this event for many reasons. It’s the first time in nearly 20 years that WLW has been in the area. I hope it isn’t the last. I look forward to seeing a packed gymnasium in Burlington Jct. on October 19th.”

This event is also a fundraiser for West Nodaway athletics, with all concession stand sales being donated to the organization.

Tickets are being sold in advance at Maryville Florists and Goff Home Grocery in Burlington Jct. Ringside tickets are $15 – $17. General admission is $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

Doors open at 6 pm and bell time for the event is at 7 pm.