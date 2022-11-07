This year’s Annual Nodaway County Veterans Day Observance will be at 11 am, Thursday, November 11 at the American Legion Post 100 Hall, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville.

The Veterans Day Ceremony is coordinated by the James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100. The welcome and introduction of dignitaries will be by David Dredge, Post 100 commander. The Posting of the Colors will be under the direction of Honor Guard Commander Amos Clampit.

The memorial wreaths will be placed by Georgia Sheridan and Esther Coffelt, auxiliary members. Dredge will lead the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the National Anthem sung by Monica Conover, accompanied by Anita Dew. The invocation will be given by Tim Conover.

Dredge will then introduce the guest speaker, Jeremy Cobb SGM, retired. Following Cobb’s remarks, AL Post 100 Finance Officer Joyce Stark will give POW/MIA remembrance. A musical salute to the branches of service will be performed by Conover and accompanied by Dew.

Roll Call of Nodaway County Veterans who have died since November 11, 2021, will be recited by Post 100 members Bob Bohlken and Larry Auffert.

The benediction will be given by Tim Conover, then the retirement of the Colors.

After the retirement of the Colors, everyone is urged to exit for the 21-gun salute conducted by the firing squad led by Clampit, followed by the playing of “Taps.”

Following the program will be a free ham and bean soup lunch.

Sergeant Major (Ret) Jeremy A. Cobb is from Des Moines, IA. He joined the US Army in October 1987 and did basic training and advanced individual training at Fort Benning, GA, in 1988.

He has served in the three components of the Army, Active, Reserve and Guard. His assignments included Desert Shield/Storm, 1/129 Field Artillery Legal NCO, Kosovo Legal NCO, area recruiter and KC Military Entrance Processing Station Liaison.

He ended his 28-year career as an assistant inspector general, then as the G-1 SGM for the MO Army National Guard where he retired in 2016.

He has many awards including the Combat Infantry Badge, Legion of Merit, two Meritorious Service medals, seven Army Commendation medals, four Army Achievement Medals. He is a graduate of the US Army Sergeants Major course.

He met his wife, Paula (O’Connell) Cobb in Maryville in 1995. They married the following year and she has faithfully supported him during his military career. They have four children and six grandchildren.

Today he serves as campus minister at the Northwest Christian Campus House and drives a school bus for Maryville R-II. He is a member of the VFW and the American Legion.