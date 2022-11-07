The First United Methodist Church, 102 North First Street, Maryville will once again have a Fall Festival “Homemade for you” from 7 to 11 am, Tuesday, November 8.

This will be the last chance for buying quilt tickets. The tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The drawing will be held at 11 am.

There will be cinnamon rolls, coffee cake, muffins, juice, milk and coffee.

Shopping opportunities include homemade goodness of cookies, pies, candy, snacks, jams, jellies and popcorn. There will be Rada Knives and kitchen gadgets for sale. The “Reader’s Corner” will have homemade kitchen items.