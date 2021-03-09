According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 vaccination dashboard an estimated 17 percent or 3,754 Nodaway Countians have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

These figures are as of March 2 and 2,459 individuals have received the second dose. The total population of Nodaway County is given at 22,092 residents. The statewide rate for vaccinations is 14.5 percent for first doses and 7.6 percent have received the second dose.

At this time, vaccines are being given to individuals who qualify under phase 1A and 1B, tier 1 and 2. On February 25, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced tier 3 will open on Monday, March 15.

Tier 3 includes “those who keep the essential functions of society running, including K-12 educators and school employees; childcare providers; grocery store employees; and energy, food, agriculture and other critical infrastructure workers, among others.”

At press time, the Nodaway County Health Center doesn’t know the number of vaccines it will receive, nor does it have the process for signup finalized.

The Nodaway County Health Center Facebook page gives the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville link: myMLC.com/vaccine to register for future vaccination clinics. For those who don’t have access to the internet, the health center can be called at 660.562.2755 to leave your name and number for future vaccination clinics.

Health Center Administrator Tom Patterson said all vaccinators are to upload vaccination information to ShowMeVax which is the state clearing house for vaccine information. Pharmacies including Rogers Pharmacy, Walmart and Hy-Vee have been receiving the vaccine to give shots.

Nodaway County’s COVID-19 cases from February 23 to March 2 are given as 21 total cases, with deaths since April 2020 remaining at 23. There are currently two people hospitalized with 23 active cases in the county.

The age breakdowns for this week’s positive cases follows: two, 10-19; eight, 20-29; three, 30-39; one, 50-59; two, 60-69; one, 70-79; four, 80-89.