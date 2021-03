Heather Archer has taken on the position of CEO at The Source Medical Clinic, Maryville. At the March 1 “Meet and Greet,” staff members of The Source were Morgan Hoza, clinic coordinator; Archer; Gwen Knowles, past CEO; Sonya Holmes, stenographer; and Nancy Drake, advocate.

Archer is an RN who works at Mosaic in emergency and OB on a PRN or as needed basis. She has worked at The Source since its start-up. Knowles plans to remain active at The Source.