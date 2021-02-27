According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 vaccination dashboard 15.3 percent or 3,385 Nodaway Countians have received the first dose of a vaccine for the coronavirus.

These figures are as of February 23 and 1,275 individuals have received the seconddose. The total population of Nodaway County is given at 22,092 residents. The statewide rate for vaccinations is 11.4 percent.

At this time, vaccines are being given to individuals who qualify under phase 1A and 1B, tier 1 and 2.

The Nodaway County Health Center Facebook page gives the Mosiac Medical Center-Maryville link: myMLC.com/vaccine to register for future vaccination clinics. For those who don’t have access to the internet, the health center can be called at 660.562.2755 to leave your name and number for future vaccination clinics.

Health Center Administrator Tom Patterson said all vaccinators are to upload vaccination information to ShowMeVax which is the state clearinghouse for vaccine information. Pharmacies including Rogers Pharmacy, Walmart and Hy-Vee have been receiving the vaccine to give shots. Second dose vaccination clinic scheduled for February 26 has approximately 100 doses for first-time vaccinations.

Nodaway County’s COVID-19 cases from February 16 to 22 are given as 10 total cases, with deaths since April 2020 remaining at 23. There is currently one person hospitalized with nine active cases in the county.

The age breakdowns for this week’s positive cases follows: three, 10-19; two, 20-29; three, 40-49; two, 50-59.