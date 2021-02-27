Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/18/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Approved: Invoice to Oden Enterprises, Inc.

Accounts payable: Checka #77993-78014.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Falls City Mercantile, Graves and Hy-Vee for March food and supplies; to 911 Custom for equipment; to Reeves-Wiedeman for maintenance supplies; county to Ag Power for equipment; recorder to Elkins-Swyers Co., Inc. for office supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Fuel and equipment report.

Reviewed a letter from the Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer regarding the hiring of a part-time temporary clerk.

Stuart Oden of Oden Enterprises, Inc. called in requesting partial payment of an invoice for Bridge #287.

The commission signed Resolution 02092021 for minimum bridge standards in Nodaway County.

Following a call from Stan Sportsman, Hughes Township trustee, the commission inspected Road #783, #784 and #785, all within the Enel- White Cloud Wind project windmill project’s footprint. A call was put in to Byron Clark of Byron Clark Construction for an update on roads he is working on in Hughes Township. A follow-up call was placed to Sportsman to discuss maintenance needs.

Judge Robert Rice gave an update on the mental health initiative.

The commission took a call from an Atchison Township resident with questions on property boundaries.

A call was put in to Major Scott Wedlock regarding the progress on the jail fire projects as well as to request the inventory list from the kitchen.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A concerned resident of Independence Township stopped in to speak to the commission about road maintenance.

The commission inspected Road #68 and #75 in Atchison Township

Bob Stiens, vice president of the Nodaway County Farm Bureau, presented Walker with a proclamation for Thank a Farmer Week for signature and shared a news release. These items were forwarded on to local media.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 2/25/2021.