The Nodaway News Leader was informed, February 8, by NOCOMO Board Secretary Deb Hull to contact Attorney Robert Sundell with all questions on the ongoing situation at NOCOMO Industries, Inc.

A list of questions was submitted to Sundell. The following statement was submitted by Sundell:

“Thank you for your interest in NOCOMO Industries, Inc. NOCOMO Industries is a nonprofit sheltered workshop which provides dignified employment for disabled individuals in our community.

“NOCOMO experienced a three day shutdown last month due to a turnover in staffing. This was the result of a recent internal review, with the Board of Directors determining it was necessary to make a change in the full-time leadership team.

“Certified employees were brought back on January 26, 2023 and NOCOMO has been fully operational since that date under Interim Manager Byron Myers. Mr. Myers and his team from Special Industries of St. Joseph have provided incredible guidance and leadership during this transition.

“The Board is in the process of hiring a general manager and production supervisors. NOCOMO is in the process of accepting and reviewing applications, conducting interviews and the positions will be filled as soon as reasonably possible.

“We are happy to report that all certified employees are back at work and all contractual deadlines with our customers have been met. The Board is additionally in the process of reviewing policies and procedures as we move forward. NOCOMO representatives are prohibited from discussing any ongoing personnel or legal issues. NOCOMO would like to thank everyone for their support throughout this transition.”

Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian said the police department is waiting on documentation from NOCOMO Industries and no charges have been filed at this time.