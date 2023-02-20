Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville announces Bryan Green, MD, to come to Mosaic Family Care in Maryville and in Savannah.

Dr. Green completed his education at the University of Missouri – School of Medicine, Columbia and is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Dr. Green is excited to return home to serve his communities.

“Our rural communities need access to quality health care to continue to thrive and flourish,” Green says. “I look forward to being a part of the health care team serving our communities in northwest Missouri. I grew up here, this is my home.”