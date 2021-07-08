Thurl Pope, 80, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

He was born January 7, 1941, in Hot Springs, NM, now Truth or Consequences, to Roy and Laney Tillman Pope. He grew up in Albuquerque, NM, graduating from Valley High School and later Colorado University, Boulder, CO.

In 1960, he married Carole Leathem. They later divorced. In 2001, he and Marilyn Ruddell Pittsenbarger were married in Santa Fe, NM.

Mr. Pope cared deeply for the Geronimo Springs Museum, where he volunteered and offered assistance when possible. Donations may be made to this community historic center at 211 Main Street, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901.

A date for the August memorial service will be announced at a later date.