Northeast Nodaway science students placed in 23 events at the regional science olympiad, had 12 first place finishes and a school sixth place finish.

The 12 first place finishes moved on to the state competition where the school competed against larger schools. The team placed 14th out of 42 schools.

First place finishes, including event and students are: Cassy Redden, Trevor Henggeler, ping pong parachute; AJ Adwell, Kolby Sybert, ornithology; Victoria Moran, Delanny Hopper, geologic mapping; Nathan Meyer, Colton Swalley, detector building; Corby Schmitz, Angela Standiford, designer genes; Adwell, Sybert, water quality; Meyer, Swalley, circuit lab; Redden, Henggeler, boomilever; Hopper, Dalanie Auffert, fossils; Anne Schieber, Swalley, codebusters; Standiford, Schieber, Victoria Moran, protein modeling; Adwell, Henggeler, dynamic planter.

Second place award winners are: Sybert, Adwell, gravity vehicle; Schieber, Schmitz, Standiford, experimental design; Meyer, Swalley, Wright stuff.

Third place award winners are: Sarah Linville, Tessa Privett, astronomy; Linville, Aubrey Munns, anatomy and physiology; Schmitz, Standiford, sounds of music; Victoria Moran, Swalley, chemistry lab.

Fourth place award winners are: Henggeler, Auffert, machines; Munns, Privett, forensics.

Fifth place award winners are: Linville, Schmitz, disease detective; Redden, Moran, write it/CAD it.