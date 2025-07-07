The Parnell Duck Race and Festival will be Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13.

Saturday activities include: All evening, free oversized games for children; 2 pm – Wiffle ball tournament, all ages including adults and children allowed to play with the team built as follows: Team of six players ages eight and up, allowed three additional players younger than eight years old. There is a $25 per team registration fee, cash or Venmo @AutumnBurns18. Register by Tuesday, July 8 with team name, players and ages. Text messages can be sent to 660.254.5515. For questions, text 660.254.0012. register by Tuesday, July 8, text 660.254.0012 for information

Then at 6 pm until it’s gone, pulled pork and loaded nachos dinner served at the Lions Shelter, freewill donation, proceeds to city park and shelter improvements; 6 to 8 pm, Parnell United Methodist Church will serve $2 rootbeer floats; 8 pm to midnight, Fire Department, Beer Garden served by Tuck Point Bar and Grill of Ravenwood, and the RailWay Band on the bandstand stage, bring lawn chairs; At Dusk, fireworks downtown presented by Parnell Volunteer Fire Department.

Sunday activities: All Day Activities: Free water slide/bounce house sponsored by A&M Amusement, children should bring their swimsuits; American Legion Auxiliary, drinks; Crafts and vendor fair, free setup; NEN seventh grade, water balloons, bake sale, face paint; NEN eighth grade, snow cones; NEN ninth grade, cornhole tournament; NEN 10th grade, dunk tank; NEN 11th grade, fresh squeezed lemonade; Free oversized games; bring your lawn chairs, festival held rain or shine.

At 6:30 am, Parnell Tractor Cruise registration at the AL Hall, tractor cruise departs at 8 am returning in time to join parade and Show and Shine, for more information, contact Kelly Stiens at 660.254.4207; 6:30 to 9 am, freewill donation breakfast in the Legion Hall served by Sons of the American Legion; 9 am to 3 pm, Free Show and Shine, car, truck, tractor and motorcycles in the east park across from the school, lots of shade, registration is 9 am to noon, prizes and dash plaques awarded, 50/50 drawing, for more information, contact Steve Mullock at 660.582.9374.

Then at 10 am, church service at bandstand in the park, service by Marsha Martin, pastor of Parnell UMC, everyone welcome bring a lawn chair; 11 am to 2 pm, Methodist Church BBQ, serving grilled rib eye, pork loin, hamburgers and hot dog sandwiches and plate meals, including potato salad, baked beans and drink, served at the white tent in the park; 11:30 am, “Sundae Funday” parade with grand marshals, Ronald and Pam Spire, registration by NEN 4-H Club 9:30 to 11 am at the church, starting at the Parnell UMC, north of the parks; Noon until it’s gone, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church homemade ice cream and all toppings, served at the Lions Shelter; noon to 3 pm, entertainment at the bandstand, “Bound and Determined Band,” sponsored by Clinton L. Allen Monuments, Maryville, Premier Ag, Stanberry and RKS Seeds, Parnell.

At 1 pm, Mystery Box Auction with one box containing $50 bill, at the bandstand during band break, proceeds to Parnell UMC; 1:30 pm, NEN Senior Class sponsored Duck Race at the Platte River Access, buy a chance on a duck at the park on Saturday, Sunday or prior, need not be present to win; 3 pm, Kids Pedal Pull in the fire station, sponsored by Parnell Fire Department.

Festival will be held rain or shine.