The Maryville High School administration informed the Spoofhounds wrestling team coaches on February 11 they were not going to the state wrestling tournament later in the week.

Kody Koster, head coach, and Riley Klein, assistant coach, were notified on February 11 they were not to attend the Missouri State Wrestling Tournament beginning on February 14. Former Spoofhounds wrestling coach Joe Drake was asked to take on the coaching duties of the six Hounds who had qualified to compete at the tournament. He accepted the challenge.

District officials, Activities Director Mat Beu and Assistant High School Principal Craig Borey, accompanied the boys to Columbia and attended the meet as school leaders.

Maryville School Superintendent Dr. Becky Albrecht declined to explain why the two coaches were not allowed to attend the state match. She did say the action taken had not been brought before the board of education yet.