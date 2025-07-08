The 20th Annual Heart of America Tractor Cruise, June 28, saw 91 tractors registered for the trek. Preparing to take off on the 1950 John Deere A is driver, David Kellam, riding in the back are Charli and Jami Doldt.

Far right: Talking tractors were Martin Sharp owner of a 1959 830 John Deere, Julian Nichols, owner of a 1967 D15 Allis Chalmers, Larry Parks, a 1954 Super 8 Farmall, and Jubal Smith driving a 1963 D15 Allis Chalmers.

Brayden Culp, age 11, imagines what it would be like to drive the 1963 4020 Diesel John Deere Tractor. He is the son of Stephanie McIntyre.

Talking tractors were Martin Sharp owner of a 1959 830 John Deere, Julian Nichols, owner of a 1967 D15 Allis Chalmers, Larry Parks, a 1954 Super 8 Farmall, and Jubal Smith driving a 1963 D15 Allis Chalmers.