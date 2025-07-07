The Nodaway County Fair office will open at 10 am, Tuesday, July 8 in the Nodaway County Administration Center, 403 North Market, Maryville.

The office opens at 10 am each day. It is staffed by fair board members.

Pre-sale wristbands, cash only, for the carnival rides are only available at the County Fair office, and while supplies last, beginning at 10 am on Tuesday, July 8. Cash is required for all tickets and concession purchases at the fair.

Anyone needing information about the fair may stop by or call 816.262.8522.