The Nodaway County  Fair office will open at  10 am, Tuesday, July 8 in  the Nodaway County  Administration Center, 403  North Market, Maryville.  

The office opens at 10 am  each day. It is staffed by fair  board members. 

Pre-sale wristbands, cash  only, for the carnival rides  are only available at the  County Fair office, and while  supplies last, beginning at 10  am on Tuesday, July 8. Cash  is required for all tickets and  concession purchases at the  fair. 

Anyone needing information about the fair may stop  by or call 816.262.8522.

