The Wilcox United Methodist Church, five miles north of Maryville on Highway 71 in Wilcox, is serving fish and chicken from 4:30 to 7 pm, Saturday, March 18.

It is freewill donation supper. The menu includes fried fish, chicken, French fries, homemade coleslaw, salads, dessert and drink. Dine-in or carryout is available.