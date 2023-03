The Knights of Columbus are hosting a benefit freewill donation fish fry from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, March 17 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, 333 South Davis, Maryville. The menu is breaded whitefish fillets, baked beans, cheesy potatoes, dessert and drink. The drive-through option will not include the dessert or drink. Proceeds will benefit Knights of Columbus charitable donations.