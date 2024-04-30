College Bowling, Per Capita – 2024

The per capita production of women collegiate bowlers by hometown is a good example of a regional sport. In this case, it is the Midwest and Northeast that dominate. Illinois ranks first, followed by New Jersey, New York, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Ohio in per capita bowler production. There are 101 NCAA Bowling programs and 855 bowlers. The National Championship (which includes Div. I, II & III teams) was played recently (April 12-13) in Allen Park, MI. Jacksonville State won the 2024 team title in the first year of their program. Nebraska leads all teams with six titles. The NCAA began sponsoring women’s bowling in the 2003-04 season.