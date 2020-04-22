Thursday, April 23: Route P in Andrew County will close to all traffic between County Road 102 and County Road 116 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, April 24: Route J in Nodaway County will close to all traffic between County Road 90 and 400th Street from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change. Please remember that all work zones are No Phone zones. Buckle up. Phone down. Arrive Alive. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work.

